Bomb threat emails sent to several schools in Delhi, police launch searches

New Delhi:

A major security scare occurred in Delhi on Tuesday after bomb threat emails were issued targeting several schools in the national capital. As per the information, threats were sent to BT Tamil School in Jhandewalan, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and the British School. The incident sent shockwaves through the area as teachers, students and parents were suddenly confronted with an alarming situation that demanded quick action. Authorities have not revealed the source of the threat yet, but investigations are underway to trace the origin of the call or message.

In a message to parents, a school said, "Dear Parents, this morning the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the police are in school for necessary security measures. All students have been evacuated safely. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed".

This is breaking news. More details to be added.