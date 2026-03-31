Assam Assembly polls: BJP releases election manifesto, promises two lakh jobs in next five years

Guwahati:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday released the BJP’s Sankalp Patra, outlining the party’s key promises for development, welfare, youth employment, education, healthcare, and the protection of Assamese identity and indigenous communities. Sarbananda Sonowal, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Dilip Saikia and others present. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the BJP manifesto for 2026 Assam polls promises protection of land, heritage, dignity of indigenous people.

Will implement UCC in Assam, offer two lakh jobs: Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma promised a Uniform Civil Code and two lakh jobs in the state. "We will implement UCC in Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule, ST areas. We will take strong steps against Love Jihad. We will try to make flood-free Assam, and in the first two years, we will spend Rs 18,000 crore. We will provide 2 lakh jobs in next 5 years. We want to make One District, One Medical College, One University, One Engineering College," the CM said.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said that the BJP aims to make a "secure Assam, a developed Assam."

"The 2026 election is a very important election for the people of Assam. BJP is contesting this election with an aim to make a secure Assam. We are ready for this election. Our 'sankalp' (resolve) is to make a secure Assam, a developed Assam. We received 2.45 lakh suggestions from different parts of the state to prepare the Sankalp Patra," Saikia said.

Manifesto is built on a decade of delivery: Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman said, "This manifesto is built on a decade of delivery... I see a state that has been transformed in ways that 6 decades of Congress rule could never have achieved..."

FM Sitharaman after releasing BJP manifesto for assembly polls said Assam lived with AFSPA for 32 years due to Congress policies and added that peace restored in Assam and development possible only when there is stability.

Sitharaman says Congress had no focus on long-term development of North East

“Assamese youths returning to Assam as opportunities increased in state during BJP rule,” Nirmala Sitharaman said. She said the Congress had no focus on long-term development of North East region and added that the BJP manifesto prepared on decade of transformation of Assam, which Congress could not achieve in 60 years.

She said the BJP ‘Sankalpa Patra' has 31 points and added that PM Modi visited North East 77 times and Congress MP who became PM from Assam probably visited not more than 10 times.

Assam is one of the fastest growing economies among states

"Today, the BJP is placing before the people of Assam its Sankalp Patra, the manifesto before any election. But before I speak about the details which are in the manifesto, about what we promise, I want to speak about what we have already done. Because this manifesto is to build on a decade of delivery... At the fiscal transfers, the investment data, the growth numbers, what I see is a state that has been transformed in 10 years in ways that six decades of Congress rule could never have achieved. That is the kind of achievement Assam has seen in the last 10 years. Assam is one of the fastest growing economies among states in the country; per capita has risen 54 per cent in 4 years," she said.

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