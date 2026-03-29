Assam Assembly polls: Amit Shah calls for deportation of illegal immigrants, attacks Congress

Guwahati:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that while infiltration in Assam has been curbed over the past decade, stronger action is still needed. He stressed that all illegal immigrants should be identified and sent back to their countries. Speaking at an election rally in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, Shah said the issue of infiltration remains a serious concern. He urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that continued efforts are necessary to ensure security and stability in the state.

"Elections are scheduled to be held in Assam in 11 days, on the 9th... Don't think you will vote to make Himanta Biswa Sarma Chief Minister once again. You must vote to make Assam free of infiltrators. You must vote to create a peaceful and developed Assam... On one hand, in this election, there is the BJP, which, in 10 years, has made Assam terrorism-free,” the Home Minister said.

Amit Shah rebukes Congress

Amit Shah also rebukes the Congress over law and order during the grand old party’s rule in the state. He said Assam had been witnessing an unprecedented peace under the leadership of PM Modi.

“This is the same Assam where, under Congress rule, there were shootings and bomb blasts, and hundreds of young people were killed. In Assam, under the leadership of PM Modi, in the last 10 years, we have done the work of establishing peace in Assam by making many agreements and getting 10 thousand youths to give up their weapons," Shah said.

Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi

During his address, Shah criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in different states. According to Shah, the opposition was ‘protecting’ illegal immigrants. He also questioned Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, asking him to clarify his party’s position on the matter.

The Home Minister further alleged that past Congress governments failed to prioritise national security and allowed threats from across the border. In contrast, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a firm approach against terrorism.

The elections for Assam’s 126 Assembly constituencies are scheduled for April 9, with the counting of votes set to take place on May 4.