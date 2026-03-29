Monthly grant for women, aid to farmers and more: DMK unveils manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections

Chennai:

Day after declaring all of party's 164 candidates for Tamil Nadu elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday unveiled the manifesto of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming assembly polls. Releasing the manifesto at DMK headquarters in Chennai, Stalin lauded his government and said it made the coastal state reach top in development.

In the manifesto, the DMK has promised to expand the CM breakfast scheme up to class 8. In addition, it also promised Rs 2,000 each month under the Kalaignar Mahila Riti Yojana. The government will also increase the monthly financial assistance for Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to Rs 1,500 for each student, Stalin said.

"Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance, with several welfare schemes benefiting the public. DMK will form the government for the seventh time with continued public support. No other state in India has implemented welfare schemes as successfully as Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

Old age pension hiked, free pumps for farmers

Stalin, who is also DMK's president, said his party remains committed to expanding the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, which he claimed has benefited around 1.30 crore people in the state. His government will also set up free pumps for farmers without a meter, and the old age pension will be hiked to Rs 2,000. Along with this, pension for the people with disabilities will be hiked to Rs 2,500.

The DMK also promised to build 10 lakh new houses across Tamil Nadu under the 'Kalaignar Kanavu Illam' scheme. For agricultural sector, paddy procurement price has been hiked to Rs 3,500 per quintal and sugarcane to Rs 4,500 per tonne. Free electricity, the chief minister said.

Stalin also promised hiking the monthly financial aid to women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. He also announced that women in self-help groups will be eligible for collateral-free bank loans up to Rs 5 lakh with subsidy support.

Boost to healthcare, aid for fishermen

"The healthcare sector will also see major upgrades. The income ceiling for the Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme will be raised to Rs 5 lakh annually, with coverage enhanced to Rs 10 lakh. Dialysis facilities in government hospitals from district to taluk levels will be doubled," he announced.

"Fishermen will benefit from increased relief assistance, with the fishing ban period aid rising from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, and lean period assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000. In the dairy sector, the procurement price of milk will be increased by Rs 5 per litre," he added.

Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 9. The results will be declared on May 4.