May 24, 2026
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Falta Election Results LIVE: Can BJP win TMC's bastion after Jahangir Khan's withdrawal? Counting underway

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

The Election Commission had ordered fresh polling in all 285 booths after serious allegations of EVM tampering and irregularities during the second phase of polling on April 29.

Falta Election Results LIVE updates
Falta Election Results LIVE updates Image Source : PTI FILE
Kolkata:

Counting of votes for the high-stakes repoll in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency began at 8 am on Sunday under heavy security arrangements. The Election Commission had ordered fresh polling in all 285 booths after serious allegations of EVM tampering and irregularities during the second phase of polling on April 29. Over 87 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the repoll held on May 21, making the contest politically significant despite Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan announcing he would not contest days before voting. Stay tuned for the latest counting trends, reactions and updates from the ground.

The Falta Assembly seat was won by the TMC in the 2021 elections, when party candidate Sankar Kumar Naskar defeated the BJP by over 40,000 votes. This time, the constituency recorded an even higher voter turnout of 88.78 per cent, compared to 87.2 per cent in the last Assembly polls. 

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updtates on Falta Assembly election results...

Live updates :Falta Election Results

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  • 9:03 AM (IST)May 24, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Tight security outside strong room at Diamond Harbour Women's University

    Heavy security has been deployed outside the strong room at Diamond Harbour Women’s University as counting of votes for the Falta Assembly repoll gets underway. Fresh polling was held across all 285 booths in the constituency after allegations of irregularities and EVM tampering during the earlier phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)May 24, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    'Falta results already clear,' says Dilip Ghosh as counting underway

    West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh claimed that the outcome of the Falta election was already evident, saying there was “no real contest” in the constituency. Referring to the political situation in the seat, he alleged that TMC leaders had “backed away” and said the final results would reflect that. Ghosh also praised the Centre over recent employment announcements, stating that 51,000 jobs had been provided without any major complaints.

  • 8:52 AM (IST)May 24, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What happened in Falta Assembly in 2021?

    The Falta Assembly seat was won by the TMC in the 2021 elections, when party candidate Sankar Kumar Naskar defeated the BJP by over 40,000 votes. This time, the constituency recorded an even higher voter turnout of 88.78 per cent, compared to 87.2 per cent in the last Assembly polls. 

  • 8:49 AM (IST)May 24, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Who all are the candidates in fray for the Falta seat?

    Six candidates are contesting the Falta Assembly seat, including TMC’s Jahangir Khan, BJP’s Debangshu Panda, Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla, CPI(M)’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi, and Independents Dip Hati and Chandrakanta Roy. Although Jahangir Khan announced his withdrawal before polling, his name remained on the EVM. 

  • 8:44 AM (IST)May 24, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Falta, BJP's key battleground after Bhabanipur in Diamond Harbour belt

    The Falta Assembly seat has become an important battleground for the BJP because it falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency represented by Abhishek Banerjee. For years, the area was seen as a strong TMC bastion, but recent political developments, unrest in Falta and Jahangir Khan’s withdrawal have sparked fresh debate over changing political equations in the region.

  • 8:37 AM (IST)May 24, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Over 87% voter turnout recorded in fresh polling

    Despite political tensions and controversy, voters turned out in large numbers during the repoll on May 21. More than 87 per cent of the 2.36 lakh electors cast their votes, according to Election Commission officials.

  • 8:35 AM (IST)May 24, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Why repolling in Falta?

    The Election Commission had cancelled the earlier polling held on April 29 after complaints surfaced from several booths alleging suspicious substances and adhesive materials on EVMs. Questions were also raised over alleged tampering with webcasting footage from polling stations.

  • 8:35 AM (IST)May 24, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of vote begins in Falta

    Vote counting for the Falta Assembly repoll started at 8 am with tight security in place at the counting centre. Around 35 companies of central forces have been deployed across the constituency following the controversy surrounding the earlier polling process.

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