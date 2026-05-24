Falta Election Results LIVE: Can BJP win TMC's bastion after Jahangir Khan's withdrawal? Counting underway

Kolkata:

Counting of votes for the high-stakes repoll in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency began at 8 am on Sunday under heavy security arrangements. The Election Commission had ordered fresh polling in all 285 booths after serious allegations of EVM tampering and irregularities during the second phase of polling on April 29. Over 87 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the repoll held on May 21, making the contest politically significant despite Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan announcing he would not contest days before voting. Stay tuned for the latest counting trends, reactions and updates from the ground.

The Falta Assembly seat was won by the TMC in the 2021 elections, when party candidate Sankar Kumar Naskar defeated the BJP by over 40,000 votes. This time, the constituency recorded an even higher voter turnout of 88.78 per cent, compared to 87.2 per cent in the last Assembly polls.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updtates on Falta Assembly election results...