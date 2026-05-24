Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja injury updates: Will RR stars take field for must-win IPL 2026 clash against MI?

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals would be hoping to see two of their stars, Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja, back in action as they face Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash at the Wankhede on Sunday, May 23. RR have their IPL 2026 playoff hopes in their own hands as a win would take them to the knockouts, with the battle going down to the final day of the league stage.

The Royals missed captain Parag in their previous home win over the Lucknow Super Giants, while Jadeja has been on the sidelines for two games in a row. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the team to a seven-wicket win in Parag's hamstring issue-forced absence against the LSG. This wasn't the only match that the right-handed batter had missed this season. Parag's troubles with the hamstring saw him miss the home fixture against the Gujarat Titans on May 9 as well.

Jadeja missed two games on trot

As for Jadeja, the India all-rounder has missed out on two back-to-back matches this season, one away from home against the Delhi Capitals and the other at home against the LSG. During the DC game, Parag had told that Jadeja missed out due to 'workload management', but it was later confirmed by the RR batting coach Vikram Rathour that the all-rounder carried 'some niggle in his knee'. It has also been learnt that he has also managed an elbow issue.

Will Jadeja and Parag be back?

As per ESPNCricinfo, both Jadeja and Parag are set to be back in action for the Royals' must-win game against MI as they are fit. Moreover, Jadeja also trained with the team on the eve of the game at the Wankhede. He bowled for a brief while before taking a longer stint with the bat in hand. Although Parag was not part of the nets, he is in line to play and take the captain's armband from Jaiswal.

How can RR qualify for playoffs?

RR have a simple equation with them: win and make it to the playoffs without depending on anything else. A loss would knock them out as the Punjab Kings are already ahead of them, and the Kolkata Knight Riders, who play the Delhi Capitals at home later in the day, can also go past the 2008 champions.

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