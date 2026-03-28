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Tamil Nadu polls: DMK declares all 164 candidates, fields CM Stalin from Kolathur; gives 70 seats to allies

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2026: CM MK Stalin has announced that the DMK will contest on 164 seats in the state. The party has also released its first list of candidates under which Stalin will contest from Kolathur, while his son Udhayanidhi Stalin has been fielded from Chepauk-Triplicane.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (right) with his son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi (left) during an event in Chennai/ File photo
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (right) with his son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi (left) during an event in Chennai/ File photo Image Source : ANI
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the coastal state, declaring that his party will field candidates on 164 constituencies. As per the list, Stalin will contest from the Kolathur assembly constituency, while his son and deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will fight from Chepauk-Triplicane.

Announcing the party candidates at a press briefing in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu chief minister further stated that former minister Senthil Balaji will contest from Coimbatore South. The list also featured the name of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Panneerselvam, who Stalin said will contest from the Bodinayakkanur seat.

The list also includes the Mahesh who will contest from Kanyakumari, Wahab from Palayamkottai and KKSSR Ramachandran from Aruppukottai. In addition, Ramanathan has been fielded from Thanjavur, EV Velu from Thiruvanamalai, Ma Subramanian from Saidapet.

"There are 18 women, 15 doctors, and 29 lawyers. The opposition said that the DMK has not released its list of candidates and constituencies. We came at last, but we are latest," Stalin, who is also the president of the DMK, said, adding that his party will release its poll manifesto on Sunday and will start campaigning from Tuesday.

DMK, Congress finalise seat-sharing pact

The DMK has also finalised the seat-sharing pact, and has received the lion's share of 164 seats. The Congress will has been given 28 seats, including Ponneri, Erode East, Vilavankode, Sivakasi and Karaikudi. The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, will contest on 10 constituencies.

Thol Thirumavalvan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will contest on eight seats, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the (Communist Party of India (Marxist) will fight on five seats each. Vaiko-led Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has received four seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) two seats each.

The Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest on one seat each.

Elections for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held on April 23 and the results will be declared on May 4.

All on Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026
BJP's state chief Nainar Nagenthran to contest from Sattur
AIADMK's second list released, several sitting MLAs retained
Caste arithmetic decoded: How micro-communities influence Tamil Nadu's seats

 

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