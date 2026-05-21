'Such a mastermind': Sai Sudharsan hails skipper Shubman Gill ahead of CSK clash

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for the 66th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21. The two sides will hope to put in their best performance, as while Gujarat Titans are sitting comfortably in second place, Chennai Super Kings also have a shot at making the playoffs.

Ahead of the game, Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan took centre stage and heaped massive praise on the side’s skipper Shubman Gill. Sudharsan branded Gill as a mastermind and talked about how strong he is tactically.

"Shubman is such a mastermind. He understands the game so well and is tactically very strong. It gives you a sense of freedom to do whatever you want because you know Shubman is there. And I think it's vice versa, when he tries to go after the bowlers, he knows that I'm there and can anchor the innings,” Sudharsan told JioHotstar.

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Sai Sudharsan talked about winning the IPL orange cap in 2025

It is worth noting that Sai Sudharsan won the IPL orange cap award in the 2025 season, as he was the highest run-getter of the tournament. The star batter scored 759 runs to his name in 15 matches and came forward to talk about how he manages expectations going into a new season.

"It's actually very interesting. I don't look at the past anymore, to be honest, because it's already gone. What matters is the present. There's a very famous quote by Babe Ruth, 'Yesterday's home runs won't win today's games.' That's my motto because whatever I've done yesterday doesn't serve a purpose for me today. I have to start the grind again from today. And when tomorrow comes, I'll start fresh again. So, I don't worry about or dwell on the last season,” Sudharsan said.

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