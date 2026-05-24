Pakistan: 24 killed, over 50 injured in Quetta explosion near railway track

New Delhi:

At least 24 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through an area near a railway track in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday, officials said. The blast took place close to the Chaman Phatak railway station in Quetta, triggering panic across the area. Rescue workers, police and security teams rushed to the spot soon after the explosion.

According to local authorities, a train suffered partial damage in the blast, while nearly 10 vehicles parked nearby were also hit. The impact of the explosion was so intense that windows and glass panels of nearby buildings were shattered. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as people ran for safety moments after the blast.

Emergency declared in Quetta hospitals

Following the incident, authorities declared an emergency in government hospitals across Quetta to handle the large number of casualties and injured people. Doctors, paramedics and medical staff were urgently called in, while several injured victims were shifted to hospitals during rescue operations.

Railway officials said the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was stopped at Quetta Railway Station as a precautionary measure after the blast. Security agencies have also been placed on high alert across the city as investigations into the incident continue.

Public asked to stay away from site

Babar Yousafzai, spokesperson for the home minister, appealed to residents not to gather near the blast location so emergency and rescue teams could continue their work without disruption.