Govt announces kerosene comeback amid energy crisis; 60-day emergency supply to shield families

New Delhi:

Amid growing concerns over global energy supplies, the Central Government has decided to provide kerosene to households for a limited period. The move comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect fuel availability and put pressure on domestic LPG consumption.

Under this temporary arrangement, kerosene will be distributed for up to 60 days to support cooking and basic lighting needs. The decision aims to ensure that families, especially in vulnerable sections, do not face difficulties due to any shortage or increased reliance on LPG.

To make the distribution accessible, authorities have planned to provide this facility through selected petrol pumps. In each district, two petrol pumps will be designated to supply kerosene to residents.

Ad hoc allocation will now be extended even to the 21 States and Union Territories that had previously been declared kerosene-free under the PDS system.

A notification in this regard has been released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

India secures LPG shipments amid Hormuz tensions

Amid growing instability in West Asia and disruptions in global energy supply routes, India has managed to maintain a steady inflow of essential fuel resources. While several countries continue to face uncertainty due to the ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, India’s supply lines remain stable for now.

In a positive development, two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have safely crossed the sensitive Strait of Hormuz. This comes at a time when maritime movement in the region has been affected by escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

The two ships, BW TYR and BW ELM, are transporting a total of nearly 94,000 tonnes of LPG. According to official sources, BW TYR is on its way to Mumbai and is expected to arrive by March 31. Meanwhile, BW ELM is scheduled to dock at New Mangalore on April 1.