Riyadh:

Amid speculations of the US planning a ground operation in Iran, Tehran on Sunday claimed that it has destroyed an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft of the American military in Saudi Arabia. The strike had happened on Friday at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Al Kharj.

Images and videos, including those released by Iranian media, have also gone viral on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), showing the destroyed E-3 Sentry at the Prince Sultan Air Base. As of now, the US or Saudi authorities have not confirmed the Iranian claims.

However, quoting an official, The Wall Stress Journal has confirmed that the aircraft was damaged in the Iranian strike. The E-3 Sentry is an AWACS aircraft that provides real-time details of battlefield by tracking missiles and fighter jets using its highly advanced radars.

As per reports, the US operates around 16 E-3 Sentries in the Kingdom. It should be mentioned here that this number used to be 30 decades ago. Reports have further claimed Iran used a missile and several drones in targeting the Prince Sultan Air Base, injuring at least 12 US military personnel.

Damage to F-35, destroyed F-15s

Since the start of the conflict on February 28, the Iranian side has claimed to damage multiple US jets, including an F-35 fifth generation stealth fighter jet. Iran also released a video of damaging the F-35, which had forced the jet to land in friendly country. Later, US Central Command said in a X post that it was probing the damage to the aircraft, while adding that pilot was safe.

In addition, Iran also claimed that an F-15 fighter jet was intercepted over its airspace. However, US military refused the claim. "US forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran," it said on X.

It must be mentioned here that during the beginning of the conflict, US had lost three of its F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets due to a friendly fire in Kuwait. The six crew members had managed to eject safely and were recovered by officials, though.

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