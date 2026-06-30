What's behind the anti-Pakistan sentiment in PoK as people reject Asim Munir's 'dictatorship'?

New Delhi:

Large-scale protests continue in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where thousands of people have taken to the streets against Pakistan's control over the region. The demonstrations, centred in Rawalakot, entered their 22nd day on Tuesday.

Videos circulating on social media show protesters raising slogans against Pakistan and declaring that PoK is not a part of Pakistan. Protesters also rejected the leadership of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, saying they would not accept any form of dictatorship.

People reject Islamabad’s control

Addressing a gathering at Eidgah Ground in Rawalakot, local leaders said the region should no longer be considered under Pakistan's control and called for stronger ties with India. One of the key faces of the movement, civil rights activist Sardar Aman Khan, said Pakistan needed PoK more than the people of the region needed Pakistan.

He also claimed that the movement would continue until its political demands relating to Muzaffarabad and the wider region were fulfilled.

Supply curbs and internet shutdown fuel anger

According to protest leaders, public anger grew after Pakistani authorities allegedly stopped the supply of food and other essential goods to the region for nearly two weeks. The protests, which began over issues such as rising prices, economic hardship, governance and alleged administrative neglect, have gathered momentum in recent weeks.

Internet services have reportedly remained suspended in the region since June 5, with protesters alleging that the move was aimed at restricting communication and limiting information about the demonstrations.

Since June 9, another sit-in has been underway near the Line of Control (LoC). During one of the protests, Aman Khan warned that if restrictions on essential supplies continued, people in the region might be forced to seek humanitarian assistance from India. He said such a development could significantly change the political situation and increase pressure on Islamabad.

Supporters hold protests abroad

The protests are not limited to PoK. Supporters living overseas have also staged demonstrations outside Pakistani embassies and diplomatic missions in several countries, expressing solidarity with the movement and demanding political change in the region.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan's Punjab province, police have reportedly registered a case under the colonial-era sedition law against a group of people accused of making anti-government remarks, adding to concerns over the country's response to dissent.

Also Read: Pakistan launches strikes along Afghan border, kills 35 civilians as fresh cross-border tensions erupt