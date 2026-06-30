Bosco Martis hospitalised in Mumbai after chest discomfort, under medical observation

New Delhi:

One of the most acclaimed choreographers in Bollywood, Bosco Martis has reportedly been hospitalized in Mumbai after he complained about some discomfort in his chest. His condition has alarmed fans as well as people from the film industry.

According to reports, Bosco had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on June 27 because of some uneasiness in his chest. It appears that he first went to visit a doctor for a checkup, who advised him to get himself admitted in order to conduct an in-depth medical examination.

Doctors continue to monitor his condition

It has been reported that Bosco has been admitted to the hospital in the past few days and has had to undergo various tests. However, even though the preliminary results seem to be normal, the doctors seem to have decided to observe him before discharging him from the hospital.

Both Bosco and his team have not made any official statements about his health so far.

However, as soon as the news became known, several photographs which claim to feature Bosco at the hospital started doing the rounds on social media, where fans wished him speedy recovery and many people in the entertainment field also voiced their concerns.

A celebrated name in Bollywood choreography

Bosco Leslie Martis is a known figure in Bollywood for more than two decades now. He is the partner of the renowned Bosco-Caeser duo with Caesar Gonsalves and has choreographed some of the most memorable dance numbers in Bollywood.

The duo has choreographed over 700 songs and worked on over 75 movies, thereby contributing to the modern Bollywood dance style in a big way. It has also won them numerous National Film Awards.

One of Bosco's popular songs is "Tumhi Ho Bandhu" from Cocktail with Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. He has also worked with many renowned actors like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, Bosco has teamed up with Priyanka Chopra once again for her next movie, "Varanasi," which will be her comeback movie in India's film industry. An inside view of Bosco working with filmmaker SS Rajamouli from the movie's shooting set had recently become viral on social media.

For now, fans will be hoping for positive news as Bosco continues to remain under medical observation.

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