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  4. rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2026 OUT Live: 97.52% students pass in Science, 93.64% in Commerce
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rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2026 OUT Live: 97.52% students pass in Science, 93.64% in Commerce

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2026 Live: BSER inter, Class 12 exam result websites and links are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Know how to download RBSE inter 12th scorecard PDF.

rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2026 Live: Websites to check BSER Class 12 exam results.
rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2026 Live: Websites to check BSER Class 12 exam results. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced inter, Class 12 exam result 2026 today, March 31. BSER inter, Class 12 exam result websites and links are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

The students can check RBSE inter, 12th result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

How to download RBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 12th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2026 Live Updates: Websites, direct links to download BSER inter scorecard PDF

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  • 10:56 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 12th result 2026: Female students shine in Arts

    Pass percentage - 97.54 per cent 
    Female students - 98.20 per cent 
    Male students - 96.68 per cent. 

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 12th result 2026: Male students shine in Commerce

    Pass percentage - 93.64 per cent 
    Female students - 92.82 per cent 
    Male students - 94.04 per cent. 

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 12th result 2026: Female students shine in Science

    Pass percentage - 97.52 per cent 
    Female students - 98.34 per cent 
    Male students - 97.02 per cent.  

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER inter 12th Arts pass percentage

    BSER inter 12th Arts pass percentage was 97.54 per cent. RBSE 12th result 2026 are available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. 

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER 12th Commerce pass percentage

    BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce pass percentage was 93.64 per cent. RBSE 12th result 2026 are available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. 

     

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER inter, 12th result 2026: Science stream pass percentage

    The pass percentage in BSER 12th Science stream was 97.52 per cent. RBSE 12th result 2026 are available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER Rajasthan Board inter result 2026 declared

    BSER Rajasthan Board inter, Class 12 result 2026 has been declared. The students can follow these steps to download BSER 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 12th result available now at rajresults.nic.in?

    The students can follow these steps to download BSER 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 9:52 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to check RBSE 12th result 2026 via SMS

    The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 via SMS. To check BSER 12th result, students need to type  RJ12AROLLNUMBER for Arts, RJ12SROLLNUMBER for Science, or RJ12CROLLNUMBER for Commerce and send it to 5676750 or 56263. 

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check RBSE 12th result 2026 via SMS

    The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 via SMS. To check BSER 12th result, students need to type  RJ12AROLLNUMBER for Arts, RJ12SROLLNUMBER for Science, or RJ12CROLLNUMBER for Commerce and send it to 5676750 or 56263.  

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    rajresults.nic.in, RBSE 12th result 2026 shortly at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    RBSE Rajasthan Board inter 12th result 2026 will be out at 10 am. RBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

    The students can follow these steps to download BSER 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    rajresults.nic.in, RBSE 12th result 2026 declaration time

    RBSE Rajasthan Board inter 12th result 2026 will be out at 10 am. RBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

    The students can follow these steps to download BSER 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to check BSER 12th result via App

    The students need to download RBSE 12th result app from the Google Play Store.

    To download RBSE 12th scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps -

    Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device
    Search for RBSE 12th result 2026 app
    Download and install a trusted application
    Open the app and click on RBSE Class 12 result 2026 link
    Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials
    RBSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen
    Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.  

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE Rajasthan Board inter 12th result 2026 time

    BSER will announce inter, Class 12 result today at 10 am via press conference. RBSE 12th result official websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, the login credentials to download inter scorecard PDF are - roll number, mobile number.  

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE inter, 12th scorecard at rajresults.nic.in

    Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
    Click on BSER 12th scorecard 2026 PDF link
    Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
    Save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

     

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE inter scorecard login credentials

    RBSE inter scorecard pdf login credentials are - roll number, date of birth. The students can check RBSE inter, 12th result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When to check BSER 12th result 2026

    BSER 12th result 2026 will be announced at 10 am. The students can check RBSE inter, 12th result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check RBSE 12th result 2026 at rajresults.nic.in

    The students can check RBSE inter, 12th result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

     

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 12th result 2026 via App: How to check

    The students need to download RBSE 12th result app from the Google Play Store. 

    To download RBSE 12th scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps - 

    Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device
    Search for RBSE 12th result 2026 app 
    Download and install a trusted application
    Open the app and click on RBSE Class 12 result 2026 link
    Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials
    RBSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen
    Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference. 

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download BSER inter, 12th scorecard PDF

    Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
    Click on BSER 12th scorecard 2026 PDF link
    Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
    Save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE 12th scorecard PDF

    The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER inter, 12th result links

    BSER inter, 12th result links are  - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can check inter Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 12th result websites

    RBSE inter, 12th result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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