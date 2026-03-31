rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2026 OUT Live: 97.52% students pass in Science, 93.64% in Commerce

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced inter, Class 12 exam result 2026 today, March 31. BSER inter, Class 12 exam result websites and links are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The students can check RBSE inter, 12th result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download RBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 12th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.