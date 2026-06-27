From oversight to ignoring complaints, SIT report questions Champat Rai's role in Ram Temple donation theft

Ayodhya:

Champat Rai's role as the Ram Temple trust chief has come under intense scrutiny in connection with the donation theft at the Ayodhya shrine with the Special Investigation Team raising serious questions on a deliberate oversight to previous ignoring complaints, sources said.

Rai resigned as the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary on Friday after the SIT arrested people in the case with some of the accused being his close associates.

The SIT report, which examined CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5, allegedly found that employees involved in counting temple donations were seen stealing cash on nearly 70 occasions over a span of 40 days. Sources said the report claims that all those arrested in the case had been assigned to the donation counting process on the recommendation of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.

It also alleges that Anil Mishra facilitated the appointment of several close associates without adequate background verification.

What SIT report says about Champat Rai

Champat Rai did not directly handled the surveillance and donation-counting operations at the temple, instead he reportedly delegated to other officials for the job, sources said.

He is also alleged to have ignored complaints related to donation theft, despite being made aware of several such incidents. Those involved in the alleged theft are claimed to be close aides of his, as well as individuals appointed to temple roles on his recommendation.

It is further alleged that despite earlier instances of cash recovery, he did not approach the police in connection with the matter.

Of the eight people arrested in connection with the case, only Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Srivastava were employees of the Ram Mandir Trust, while the remaining accused were reportedly on the payroll of the State Bank of India (SBI), which assists with the counting of donations.

Sources further claimed that questions have also been raised regarding the increase in Anil Mishra's assets after he became a trustee, though no official findings have been announced on this aspect.

How did Tinnu Yadav had so much control?

According to sources, Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinnu Yadav, is alleged to have played the central role in the theft. The SIT report reportedly states that he possessed the keys to the boxes where donations were stored and exercised considerable influence over the temple's administrative operations, including deciding who would be employed, selecting personnel for donation counting, and even determining the deployment of police personnel within the temple premises.

Another key accused, Ramashankar Mishra, was allegedly recruited on Tinnu Yadav's recommendation. Initially assigned to the temple's facilitation centre, he later became involved in counting donations. The SIT report reportedly states that CCTV footage captured him stealing cash from the donations on multiple occasions.

CCTVs blocked, switched off during thefts

According to the SIT, all eight accused, including Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav, Lav Kush Mishra and Anukalp Mishra—were aware of the locations of the CCTV cameras inside the counting centre as well as the blind spots. The report alleges that the accused sometimes switched off cameras or obstructed their view while cash was being pocketed.

However, investigators claim the accused were unaware that a hidden surveillance camera had also been installed inside the counting room. It was footage from this concealed camera, according to the SIT, that ultimately exposed the alleged theft and formed a crucial part of the investigation.

The allegations contained in the SIT report have not yet been adjudicated in court, and there has been no official response from Champat Rai or Anil Mishra to the claims at the time of writing.

Also read: Ram Temple trust chief Champat Rai resigns after 8 arrested in donation theft case; Anil Mishra steps down too