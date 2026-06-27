Hafiz Saeed's son, Lashkar terrorists attend Shoaib Akhtar's brother's funeral in Pakistan | VIDEO

Islamabad:

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday found himself in a controversy after terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) allegedly attended the funeral of his elder brother Shahid Akhtar in the capital city of Islamabad.

In a video assessed by India TV Digital, several Lashkar terrorists were seen attending the funeral. Sources have said the video was released by the Lashkar or the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), which is an offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Those who attended the funeral were identified as PMML's Islamabad chief Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, and its members Abdullah Toor, Hafiz Umar and Amjad Bhatti. Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar founder Hafiz Saeed and a member of the PMML, was also seen attending the funeral.

India TV Digital cannot independently verify the video.

The incident has exposed Pakistan once again, though, and proves again why Islamabad remains a safe haven for terrorists. Notably, this is the second time when Talha was seen in a public event in recent times. Back in April, he shared a stage with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's special assistant Rana Sanaullah, with the two interacting with each other for a significant amount of time.

India has repeatedly raised concerns over Pakistan providing aide and hideouts to terrorists, urging world bodies, including the United Nations (US), to act against Islamabad.

In March, a US report also reiterated that Pakistan remains a safe haven for terrorists, especially for those targeting India. The report, which was released on March 25, was published by Congressional Research Service (CRS), which said Pakistan failed to take "sufficient action to stop certain terrorist groups and individuals from openly operating in the country."

Coming to Shoaib Akhtar's elder brother Shahid, he passed away earlier this week. However, the reason behind his death was not revealed by the Pakistani legend. "I'm very saddened to share that my beloved older brother, Shahid Akhtar, has returned to Allah Subhana wa Taala. Namaz-e-Janaza time and place will be informed in the morning," Shoaib said in a post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

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