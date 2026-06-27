From a cricket match to Diwali party, how Siya met Chetan and plotted Ketan's murder

Pune:

While the police continue its investigation into the murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal, investigators have found that his fiancé Siya Goyal met her lover Chetan Chaudhary during a cricket match in the Pune district of Maharashtra, sources told India TV on Saturday.

Siya would often accompany her brother Sahil for his cricket matches. During one such game, she met Chetan - also a cricket player - and befriended him. After this, they met again during Diwali in 2025 at a friend's residence. Their friendship kept growing and the two started meeting each other frequently.

"What began as a chance meeting on the cricket field eventually developed into a romantic relationship," sources said.

The police are also questioning Sahil now. On Friday, he was grilled by the investigators for roughly 10 hours at the Lonavala rural police station, with officials cross-checking certain facts. He was allowed to return to his residence in the evening, an official said.

Sources said investigators have also found that Chetan and Siya had exchanged around 2,004 phone calls with each other between January and June, plotting their plan to kill Ketan. They later deleted their call logs and the entire phone chat history after pushing Ketan from a cliff at the Lohgarh Fort in Pune on June 18.

Their mobile phones were later sent to a forensic laboratory to retrieve the deleted chats, the police said.

It has also been found that Chetan was left frustrated with their failed attempts to kill Ketan and 'instigated' Siya to murder him. He even told Siya that he would himself kill Ketan, taunting and instigating her over their failed attempts.

During the questioning, Siya also said she wanted to call off the wedding, but Ketan told her it was "too late" to do that. She also admitted that she disliked the fact that Ketan used a wig.

However, Ketan's father Vishal Agarwal said Siya and her family was aware about it, while admitting that his son wore a small patch of wig due to a medical issue. He said that Siya could have said 'no' to their wedding if she had any issue and asked what was the need to kills his son.

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