Abhishek Sharma achieves massive feat with quickfire half-century against Ireland despite defeat in first T20I

Belfast, Northern Ireland:

The Indian team kicked off their two-game T20I series against Ireland by taking on the side in the first T20I in Belfast. The two sides met on June 26th, and it was Ireland who managed to register a victory and shock the Indian team. The hosts managed to register a 34-run win, taking the lead in the series.

Batting first, Ireland posted a total of 182 runs in the first innings and limited India to 148 in the second innings. The Indian team’s batting attack failed to adapt as the Men in Blue succumbed to defeat. However, despite the subpar batting performance, the knock of Abhishek Sharma stood out for team India.

Opening the innings, Abhishek Sharma completed his half-century in 19 deliveries and departed on a score of 50 in 20 deliveries. It is worth noting that this was the fifth time that Abhishek Sharma has scored a T20I half-century in 20 or fewer balls, which is the most for a player from a full member nation in the history of the shortest format of the game.

Lorcan Tucker could not contain his excitement ater historic win

Having defeated the Indian team for the first time in international cricket, Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker took centre stage and talked about how special the victory is but gave full credit to his players for putting in their best performance that helped them topple the T20 world champions.

“It was pretty special. But just credit to the lads. I think we scrapped through that game. We had some tough periods in it, but we stayed in it. And we were diligent, and we worked hard. And we were lucky to get the reward in the end. [On scoring another fifty as captain] I have no idea why. I’m sure it will be broken the next day. But yeah, it’s started nicely for me,” Tucker said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

For the next game, the two sides will be meeting in Belfast once more. The second T20I of the series will be held on June 28, and while India will look to level the score, Ireland will hope to go for a historic series clinch.

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