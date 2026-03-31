West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP releases fourth list of 13 candidates, replaces Maynaguri nominee

Kolkata:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its fourth list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, including Soma Thakur, the wife of Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, from the Bagda seat in the North 24 Parganas district. With this, the saffron party has named 287 candidates for the West Bengal polls, for which the polling will be held in two phases.

The party has also replaced its candidate in the Maynaguri constituency, fielding Dalim Roy in place of Kaushik Roy.

The party has fielded Shyamal Hati from Howrah Dakshin, Girija Shankar Roy from Natabari, and Ashutosh Barma from Sitai. Uttam Kumar Banik will enter the fray from Magrahat Purba, Debangshu Panda from Falta, Debashish Dhar from Sonarpur Uttar, and Ranjan Kumar Paul from Panchla.

Additionally, Santosh Pathak, who recently left the Congress to join the BJP, has been fielded by the party from the Chowringhee Assembly constituency in Kolkata.

Here's the full list of candidates

S.no. Constituency Candidates 1. Sitai (SC) Ashutosh Barma 2. Natabari Girija Shankar Roy 3. Bagda (SC) Soma Thakur 4. Magrahat Purba (SC) Uttam Kumar Banik 5. Falta Debangshu Panda 6. Sonarpur Uttar Debashish Dhar 7. Chowrangee Santosh Pathak 8. Howrah Dakshin Shyamal Hati 9. Panchla Rajan Kumar Paul 10. Chandipur Piyush Kanti Das 11. Garbeta Pradeep Lodha 12. Memari Manav Guha 13. Barabani Arijit Roy

Changes in the second list

S.no. Constituency Candidates 1. Maynaguri Dalim Roy

West Bengal Elections 2026

West Bengal will go for polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results will be announced on May 4. West Bengal's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the first phase, the election will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. In the second phase, the election will be held in East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata.

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