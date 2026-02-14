Mohammed Kaif weighs in on Ishan Kishan's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been in brilliant form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. With two matches played, the Men in Blue have managed to register victories in both matches, taking on the USA and Namibia. One of the biggest positives for the side has been the inclusion of star batter Ishan Kishan.

Coming into the side very late, Kishan has been a brilliant addition to the Indian squad, as the star batter continues to impress with his performances in the ongoing tournament. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif came forward and lauded the Indian selectors for including Ishan Kishan in the squad.

“Ishan Kishan, of course, faced a lot of difficulties. He kept scoring consistently in domestic cricket, and his comeback into the World Cup squad happened at the last moment. He was not really in the line initially, as many other players were ahead of him. I would say it was a big decision by the selectors to hold back Gill and bring in Ishan Kishan. What bigger decision could there be? So, thumbs up for it and thumbs up for Ishan’s form,” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif also heaped praise on Hardik Pandya

Furthermore, Kaif also went on to sing his praises for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He talked about how Hardik Pandya came in and steadied the ship for India in the middle order.

“I also think there were positive signs in the last match. There was a middle-order collapse, but Hardik Pandya came in and steadied the innings. Two big positives were Ishan Kishan’s aggressive start and Hardik Pandya’s match-winning knock. You can praise Hardik Pandya as much as you want. He came in at No. 5, and we do not have many right-handed batters in the playing XI, as most are left-handers. So his arrival and playing a match-winning innings was truly commendable,” Kaif said.

