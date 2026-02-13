ENG vs SCO, Kolkata, weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in T20 World Cup clash?

Kolkata:

The stage is set for game 23 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026; England will be taking on Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 14. It is worth noting that the upcoming game is going to be a must-win for both England and Scotland, as a positive result could mean qualification through to the super eight stage of the tournament.

It is interesting to note that Scotland currently sit in second place in their group with one win and one loss. The side has two points to its name and a net run rate of 0.95 as well. The West Indies occupy first place in the standings, and if Scotland manages to pull off an upset against England, it could be vital for the side.

As for England, the two-time champions sit in fourth place in their group. With a net run rate of -0.65, England are equal on points with Scotland but sit in second last due to the run rate.

Kolkata weather report:

In brilliant news for the fans, there is a very low chance of rain in Kolkata. A full game is on the cards, and no interruptions are in sight. However, the weather is expected to stay clear. The daytime temperatures will stay around 29°C, and cooler conditions at night are expected, dropping below 23°C.

Squads:

England squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal. Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear

