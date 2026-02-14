Advertisement
NZ vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium play for T20 World Cup 2026 match 24?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With New Zealand set to take on South Africa in game 24 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, let us have a look at the pitch report for the upcoming game that is slated to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Game 24 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 will see New Zealand taking on South Africa. The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14. It is interesting to note that both New Zealand and South Africa occupy the first and second spots in their group, respectively. 

The Proteas have played two games in the tournament so far, and they have managed to register victories in both matches. South Africa occupies second place in the group despite being level on points with New Zealand. They sit in second place due to their inferior net run rate. 

As for New Zealand, the side has been impeccable so far, and they will hope for more of the same as they step up to take on South Africa. Ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering how the pitch would play in the clash. 

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring clash could be on the cards on such a surface. Opting to bat first after winning the toss and posting a big totla on the board could prove to be a wise decision on such a pitch.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

