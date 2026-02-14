NZ vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium play for T20 World Cup 2026 match 24?

Ahmedabad :

Game 24 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 will see New Zealand taking on South Africa. The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14. It is interesting to note that both New Zealand and South Africa occupy the first and second spots in their group, respectively.

The Proteas have played two games in the tournament so far, and they have managed to register victories in both matches. South Africa occupies second place in the group despite being level on points with New Zealand. They sit in second place due to their inferior net run rate.

As for New Zealand, the side has been impeccable so far, and they will hope for more of the same as they step up to take on South Africa. Ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering how the pitch would play in the clash.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring clash could be on the cards on such a surface. Opting to bat first after winning the toss and posting a big totla on the board could prove to be a wise decision on such a pitch.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

