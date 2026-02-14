How has India fared against Pakistan in T20 World Cups over the years? Here's what the stats say

Colombo:

The stage is set for game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. After several weeks of controversy, the two sides are finally confirmed to be playing against one another.

It is worth noting that after the controversy between India and Bangladesh, Pakistan stood in solidarity with the country, and the government refused to let their team take the field against India on February 15. However, after a round of meetings, it was decided that Pakistan would play against India.

Over the years, the two sides have taken on each other several times in the T20 World Cup. With their clash right around the corner, many would be wondering how the two sides have fared against each other in T20 World Cups.

It is interesting to note that India and Pakistan have taken on each other eight times in the T20 World Cup so far. The Indian team has registered victories seven times, whereas Pakistan has only managed to win once. With an overwhelming record against the Men in Green, Team India will hope to extend it even further as the two sides meet in Colombo.

Both India-Pakistan look to secure Super Eight berth

Speaking of the group standings, the Indian team currently occupies first place in its group. With two wins out of two, the Men in Blue have four points to their name and are in first with a superior net run rate to that of the other sides, sitting at 3.05.

As for Pakistan, the Salman Ali Agha-led side occupies second place in their group. With two wins out of two, Pakistan also have four points but sit in second due to their inferior net run rate.

