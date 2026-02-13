Mohammed Kaif discusses possibility of including Sanju Samson in India's playing XI

New Delhi:

The Indian team has gotten off to a great start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Having played two games, the Men in Blue have registered two wins in their first two games against the USA and Namibia. It is interesting to note that the Men in Blue have played different combinations up top in their first two games.

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan opened for India against the USA, whereas Sanju Samson came in place of Abhishek in the second game. However, with Abhishek back to fitness, he is expected to feature once more for the side.

Ahead of the clash, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took centre stage and talked about Sanju Samson and how he can be included in India’s playing XI for the next game.

“The kind of start Sanju gave, he made 22 of eight balls. That means he played very aggressively. So I feel, can Sanju be adjusted somewhere in the lineup? Let Abhishek Sharma open. Fine. But can you bring Sanju in place of Rinku? Of course, Rinku has not played much in World Cups, only two matches. He is a good player, there is no doubt about that. He is a very good player. But Sanju is an experienced batter and has also captained a lot. So I wonder, can you fit Sanju in place of Rinku?” Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif opened up on Rinku Singh’s recent performances

Furthermore, Kaif talked about how the pressure of the World Cup is getting to Rinku Singh. He noted how Rinku is yet to find his rhythm, and he needs to find a way to improve.

“Many players are playing in the World Cup for the first time. For example, Rinku Singh has not looked fully in his flow yet. There is always World Cup pressure. Rinku usually does not get out the way he did, trying to hit and getting caught at long-off. Whether in UP matches, Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL, or even bilateral matches for India, he has always performed well. So, perhaps the World Cup pressure is showing a bit,” he said.

