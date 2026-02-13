USA keep Super 8 hopes alive with commanding victory over Netherlands in Chennai

Chennai:

On a night when their tournament hopes hung by a thread, the United States produced a performance that will be remembered as a turning point in their campaign. Winless in Group A and staring at elimination, they overturned history and expectation with a resounding 93-run victory over the Netherlands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Americans had never beaten the Dutch in three previous T20Is. Another defeat would have made them the first side knocked out of the competition. Instead, they delivered their most complete display yet.

Sent in to bat, the USA built an innings of authority. Their 196 for six marked their highest T20I total against the Netherlands, comfortably surpassing the 138 they had posted in Bulawayo in 2022. Shayan Jahangir’s 20 provided early impetus before captain Monank Patel, fresh from single-digit scores against India and Pakistan, found his rhythm with a 36 off 22 balls. His 75-run partnership with Saiteja Mukkamalla shifted control firmly in the USA’s favour.

Mukkamalla took it from there. The 21-year-old reached his half-century in just 30 deliveries and powered on to 79 from 51 balls, striking five fours and four sixes. Bas de Leede ended his stay and finished as the Netherlands’ standout bowler with figures of 4-0-37-3. Late in the innings, Shubman Ranjane added further momentum, remaining unbeaten on 48 off 24 to push the total close to 200.

What happened in the second innings?

The Dutch reply never recovered from key blows. Noshthush Kenjige removed Michael Levitt early, though Max O’Dowd and de Leede briefly countered to take the score to 41 inside five overs. Harmeet Singh then seized control. He dismissed O’Dowd for 13, removed de Leede, and later sent back Scott Edwards during a decisive spell of 4-1-21-4.

Support came from Shadley van Schalkwyk, who strengthened his position as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 3 for 21, while Mohammad Mohsin returned tidy figures of 3-0-19-0. The Netherlands were bowled out for 103 in 15.5 overs.

The result keeps the USA alive in the race for the Super 8. For the Netherlands, a do-or-die meeting with Suryakumar Yadav’s India awaits on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

