Rain threat looms over India-Pakistan clash in Colombo? Check latest weather update

Colombo:

India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns in game 27 of the tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. Millions of fans have been waiting in anticipation for the clash, but there might be a huge rain threat looming over the game.

It is interesting to note that the Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has warned of a low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal. The same could prove to be a big reason as to why rain could play spoilsport in the marquee clash between India and Pakistan.

Speaking of the weather forecast, the weather at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is expected to be warm and humid to start the day off. The temperature is expected to peak around 30-31 degrees Celsius. However, scattered thunderstorms are predicted throughout the afternoon, with a 50-70% chance of rain.

Will rain interrupt the game between India and Pakistan?

As for rain playing spoilsport in the India-Pakistan clash, there is bad weather anticipated in the hours before the start of the game. A delayed toss could be on the cards in Colombo. A shortened game is quite a possibility as well.

Such news could bring trouble to the fans’ minds. However, due to the excellent drainage system present at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the chances of an abandoned game are quite low.

Speaking of India and Pakistan, the two arch-rivals occupy the top two spots in their T20 World Cup group. With two wins in two matches, both teams have four points each in the group, with India sitting in first place due to a better net run rate.

