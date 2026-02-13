'One thing I want to see': R Ashwin advises team India on ways to tackle Pakistan bowler ahead of WC clash

New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian team is all set to take on Pakistan in game 27 of the tournament. The two sides will lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

Ahead of the clash, there could be many match-ups that could stand up between the two sides. One of the most talked about players ahead of the game has been Pakistan’s Usman Tariq. The Pakistan bowler has been a major talking point among the fans for his bowling action, with many accusing him of chucking the ball as well.

However, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and provided the Men in Blue with a few ways to tackle Tariq’s action.

“There is one thing I want to see. Who dares to do that? If Tariq pauses before delivery, the batter has the right to move away. The batter can say, ‘I don't know when the ball is coming, so I moved away,’” R Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire. The umpire will have to decide whether to warn the bowler or the batter. Odds are, and that is how cricket has worked, the bowler will be warned first,” he added.

What is the chatter around Usman Tariq’s action?

Tariq’s action has been one of the biggest talking points in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. His actions have seen experts draw comparisons to former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. However, a bigger issue for the batters has been his run-up and the pause before he bowls the delivery.

With the clash against India approaching, it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue tackle Tariq in the upcoming marquee clash.

