Ram Charan and Upasana announce newborn twins' names; share glimpses from naming ceremony

New Delhi:

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have announced the names of their twins - a baby girl and a boy. The couple welcomed parenthood for the second time after welcoming daughter Klin Kaara in 2023.

Sharing photos from the naming ceremony, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana and his father Chiranjeevi wrote in a joint post, "With boundless joy and divine grace We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings "Shiva Ram Konidela" & "Anveera Devi Konidela" Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. “Ram” from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action."

They further wrote, "Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude."

It was on February 1, when Chiranjeevi Konidela announced the 'good news' on behalf of Ram Charan and Upasana. He had penned on X (formerly Twitter), "With immense joy and gratitude, we are delighted to announce that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a son and a daughter. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of great joy and a blessing from God for us as grandparents. We wholeheartedly thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings, and good wishes."

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Peddi. The film was headed for a March release; however, it avoided the Dhurandhar Part 2 vs Toxic clash. The film will now release on April 30.

