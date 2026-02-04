Peddi, Dacoit get new release dates; Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh takes March window Peddi and Dacoit, starring Ram Charan and Adivi Sesh, have shifted their release dates, possibly to avoid a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has locked the March window.

New Delhi:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Peddi, has a new release date. The film, which was previously slated for release on March 27, will now release in April. The same is the case for Adivi Sesh's Dacoit.

Dhurandhar Part 2 and Yash's Toxic will release on March 19. Pushing Peddi and Dacoit's release dates was probably a call taken by the makers for a clearer release window. However, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh will now release on March 26.

Peddi new release date

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that Ram Charan’s film would no longer release on its earlier date of March 27. Keeping it brief, Buchi shared the update on social media, writing, “30-04-2026. #PEDDI.” Ram Charan followed it up by sharing a fresh poster from the film and wrote, “#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026.”

Dacoit new release date out

Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit has also shifted its release, moving to April 10 from its earlier March 19 date. It is still unclear whether Nani’s The Paradise will stick to its planned March 26 release. In a statement, the team of Dacoit said, "At a time when March is witnessing a surge of film releases and high-profile announcements, Dacoit, an ambitious, content-led theatrical project spearheaded by Adivi Sesh has taken a thoughtful recalibration of its release strategy, keeping long-term audience engagement at the centre of the decision and is pushing it's release to 10th April."

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh to release in March 2026

On Tuesday, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Mythri Movie Makers, officially announced the film’s theatrical release date as March 26, a week after Dhurandhar 2. Making the announcement on social media, the production house wrote, “Get ready to cheer, whistle, and stomp your feet to celebrate our USTAAD. This summer, the box office will be on FIRE with the duo of POWER STAR & CULT CAPTAIN. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 26th MARCH, 2026.”

Dhurandhar Part 2 and Toxic 2 massive box office clash

Aditya Singh, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Part 2 will clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups on March 19. It is now left to see how both films perform at the box office.

