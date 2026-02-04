Will Vijay's Jana Nayagan be trimmed by over 20 minutes to remove 'problematic' scenes? Tamil producer reacts Reports claiming that Jana Nayagan will be trimmed by over 20 minutes to remove ‘problematic’ scenes have been dismissed by a Tamil film producer. Vijay's film was slated for release on January 9.

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, has run into issues with the censor process, leading to uncertainty around its release. With no clear timeline in sight, several speculations around the film has been doing the rounds online, with several reports claiming that the film has been trimmed by more than 20 minutes after objections from the censor board.

Popular Tamil film producer, G Dhananjheyan, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the reports on trimming certain scenes from the film.

What is the latest rumour on Jana Nayagan?

Several rumours circulation online states that Jana Nayagan makers were allegedly asked to remove what were described as “problematic” scenes and re-edit the film. The claims spread quickly on social media and within film circles, triggering confusion among fans. The buzz arose without any confirmation from Jana Nayagan makers or the censor board.

Tamil producer reacts to the Jana Nayagan buzz

G Dhananjheyan shared his take on the buzz around Vijay's film that 20 minutes would be chopped. He penned, "#JanaNayagan 20 minutes edited and submitted to censor etc. - how on earth people cook up such stories and post in social media? The Producer yet to finalise his plans with Censor and why such fake news is being spread by all ? What’s the agenda? Is it to spoil the expectations on the film? Just stop it guys. et’s wait for official confirmation from Producer before sharing any news. Censor process yet to be firmed up thro’ court. We will know post that, their release plans in February also."

He further added, "However, many new films are waiting to fix their release date in February based on #JanaNayagan release date. Hope a proper announcement comes soon to enable these films to release in February or postpone to March 2026."

Jana Nayagan was originally slated for release on January 9. However, the film's release was postponed indefinitely, and the matter is currently in the Madras High Court.

Also read: Jana Nayagan: What happens after censor clearance is struck down? The legal road ahead for Vijay's film