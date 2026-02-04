Live Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to reply on President's address debate in Lok Sabha today Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: The government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament today (February 4). The government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session. The House on Tuesday witnessed two adjournments after it was disrupted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reference to the former Army Chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir. The Lok Sabha saw standoff between the opposition and government after eight opposition MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" and Rahul Gandhi accused the government of not allowing him to proceed with his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

