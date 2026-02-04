Advertisement
  3. Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to reply on President's address debate in Lok Sabha today

Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: The government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament today (February 4). The government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session. The House on Tuesday witnessed two adjournments after it was disrupted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reference to the former Army Chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir. The Lok Sabha saw standoff between the opposition and government after eight opposition MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" and Rahul Gandhi accused the government of not allowing him to proceed with his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's address. 

Live updates :Parliament Budget Session 2026

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Akhilesh Yadav leaves for Delhi

    SP MP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav leaves Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for Delhi. The Budget Session of the Parliament is ongoing. The Prime Minister is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address today.

     

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress MPs to meet today at 10:15 am

    Congress Lok Sabha MPs to have a meeting today at 10.15 am in Congress Parliamentry Party office to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi writes to Speaker

    Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the government of not allowing him to proceed with his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's address. He wrote to Speaker Om Birla, raising concerns over "being prevented from speaking" on matters of national security during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

    In his letter, he stated that he had followed parliamentary convention by authenticating a document he intended to cite, but despite fulfilling this requirement, he was not permitted to quote it in the lower house of Parliament.

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Eight opposition MPs suspended for "unruly conduct"

    The standoff between the opposition and government in Lok Sahha escalated on Tuesday after eight opposition MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" after throwing papers towards the Chair. Of the eight members suspended, 6 are Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Ojla, Raja Warring, Ebi Eden, Kiren Reddy, and Venkat Raman.

    The Speaker condemned the incident as a breach of parliamentary decorum and warned that such behaviour would not be tolerated during the Budget Session.

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to reply on President's address debate in Lok Sabha today

\