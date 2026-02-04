Ghaziabad horror: Three minor sisters jump to death from 9th floor over deadly online game craze Ghaziabad horror: As family members went to sleep, the sisters crept into the prayer room, positioned a plastic chair at the balcony ledge and jumped one by one. No suicide note has been surfaced in early police probes.

Ghaziabad:

In a spine-chilling incident from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, three minor sisters took their lives in a pact around 2:00 am on February 4 (Wednesday), jumping from the 9th floor of their apartment in Bharat City Society, Tila Mod area. The bodies of Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12)- daughters of Chetan Kumar- were found shattered below Flat 907 in B1 Tower, sending shockwaves through the gated community as dawn broke.

Descent into deadly gaming addiction

Police suspect the girls were hooked on a sinister online task-based 'Korean Lover' game, an addictive app that allegedly spiraled them into obsession. Family members revealed the sisters spent hours glued to their mobiles, ignoring pleas to quit. Parents had repeatedly clashed with them over the habit, banning playtime, but the digital grip proved unbreakable, fueling whispers of coercion or virtual despair driving the fatal jump.

Chilling sequence of the suicide pact

While the family slept, the trio slipped into the puja room, dragged a plastic chair to the balcony edge, and leaped one after another into the void. Initial reports paint a grim scene: no note found yet, but their shared gaming devices and frantic late-night activity point to a collective decision born of addiction's torment. Neighbours heard no cries- only the thud of tragedy.

Police probes gaming link and family strains

Tila Mod Police have registered a case, sealing the flat for forensics and seizing phones for digital footprints. "Were they bullied online, manipulated by the game, or pushed by family fights? We're digging deep," an officer said. The incident spotlights the dark side of gaming apps preying on teens, with authorities urging parents to monitor screens. As the grieving family reels, Ghaziabad mourns three bright lives lost to a virtual trap.

Official police statement on Ghaziabad suicide case

Assistant Police Commissioner of Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh said, "On February 4, around 2:15 am, PRV received information about three girls jumping from the 9th-floor balcony of Flat No. 907, Tower B-1, Bharat City, Tila Mod police station area, resulting in their deaths at the spot. Upon arriving, investigation revealed the victims as Nishika (approx. 16 years), Prachi (approx. 14 years), and Pakhi (approx. 12 years)- daughters of Chetan Kumar- who died due to injuries from falling to the ground floor. They were rushed via ambulance to 50-Bed Hospital, Loni, where doctors declared all three dead on arrival. Police are carrying out further legal proceedings."

Family background and complex dynamics

The girls' father has married twice. The three sisters who died were biological siblings from different mothers. Unable to have children with his first wife, he married her younger sister (his first wife's sister). The second marriage produced three children, and around the same time, the first wife also had two. The three who jumped included two from the second wife and one from the first. Both wives and all children live together in the same household.

School dropout and isolation

Reports indicate the three girls hadn't attended school for the past two years. They were reportedly weak in studies and stayed home as a result.

Eyewitness horror from society residents

From Ghaziabad's Bharat City Society, B1 Tower Flat 907, "Society members saw the children jumping from the balcony... We spoke to them. It looked like someone was trying to jump from the balcony, and another was pulling her back inside. It seemed suspicious, so we kept watching. Suddenly, one girl fell first, and the other two followed right after." – Eyewitness account.

Neighbour's shocking discovery

"When the girls had just fallen, we went inside with the police. Family photos were scattered in the room, and there was a diary with a suicide note saying 'Sorry Papa,' plus some writing in Korean."

DCP Nimish Patil's probe updates

"The girls were influenced by Korean culture. No specific info yet on tasks or games. Investigation underway; action will follow evidence.m Family had imposed a mobile phone ban a few days prior. Exact reason is under scrutiny. Suicide note references towards Korean culture. They hadn't gone to school for two years, reportedly due to poor academic performance, so they stayed home," Patil added.

(With inputs from Zuber Akhtar)