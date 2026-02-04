Advertisement
  4. IND vs AFG, U19 World Cup live cricket score: India aim to qualify for 10th WC final with win over Afghanistan

IND vs AFG, U19 World Cup live score: India and Afghanistan will face each other today in the second semifinal at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. India are unbeaten so far in this tournament while Afghanistan's only loss came at the hands of Sri Lanka.

India vs Afghanistan, U19 World Cup live score Image Source : X/ICC and X/Zimbabwe Cricket
Harare:

IND vs AFG, U19 World Cup live cricket score: The second semifinal of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026 will be played between India and Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. India are unbeaten so far in the ongoing mega event and will be keen on qualifying for their 10th World Cup final at this level. As for Afghanistan, this is the third time they've qualified for the knockouts but have never made it to the final. Can they upset India and make it to their maiden final in U19 World Cup or will India continue their unbeaten run? Follow for live updates:

 

Live updates :IND vs AFG live score

  • 12:29 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss set to happen in a bit!!

    Toss is scheduled to take place in a bit with the match scheduled to get underway at 1 PM. Win the toss and bat first could be the mantra in a pressure, knockout game. Who will win it though? We bring you all the updates soon.

  • 12:26 PM (IST)Feb 04, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the second semifinal of the U19 World Cup between India and Afghanistan. It is expected to be a massive game with both teams meeting at this level for the first time. In Youth ODIs, both teams have faced each other on 12 occasions with India winning 10 games while Afghanistan emerged victorious twice. Both their wins came in 2019 but haven't been able to beat India since then in last seven years. Can they end the winless run today? Will India continue their winning streak? Follow India TV for all the live updates:

