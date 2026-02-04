Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the second semifinal of the U19 World Cup between India and Afghanistan. It is expected to be a massive game with both teams meeting at this level for the first time. In Youth ODIs, both teams have faced each other on 12 occasions with India winning 10 games while Afghanistan emerged victorious twice. Both their wins came in 2019 but haven't been able to beat India since then in last seven years. Can they end the winless run today? Will India continue their winning streak? Follow India TV for all the live updates: