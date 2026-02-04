IND vs AFG, U19 World Cup live cricket score: The second semifinal of the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026 will be played between India and Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. India are unbeaten so far in the ongoing mega event and will be keen on qualifying for their 10th World Cup final at this level. As for Afghanistan, this is the third time they've qualified for the knockouts but have never made it to the final. Can they upset India and make it to their maiden final in U19 World Cup or will India continue their unbeaten run? Follow for live updates: