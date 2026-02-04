Mamata Banerjee argues in SC: 'SIR in Bengal only for voter deletion, justice crying behind closed doors' Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Supreme Court to argue that the SIR process in West Bengal is being used to delete voters and undermine the electoral system. She claimed the exercise lacked transparency and fairness, urging judicial intervention.

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is arguing in the Supreme Court on her plea against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. She told the court that the revision exercise was being misapplied and is causing fear among voters. She maintained that the process lacked transparency and fairness. According to her, the SIR has been weaponised to selectively target individuals and could directly impact the upcoming elections. "SIR in Bengal is only for voter deletion, justice is crying behind closed doors," she added. The hearing took place amid heightened political tension in the state. Banerjee is a trained advocate and had moved an interlocutory application in the court seeking permission to present arguments in her own.