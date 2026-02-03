'SIR happening only in Opposition-ruled states, AI being misused': CM Mamata hits out at EC again The TMC delegation on Monday left the meeting with the CEC midway, alleging that they were not given respect. Mamata Banerjee said CEC Gyanesh Kumar was a 'liar' and 'arrogant' person.

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday addressed a press conference, day after holding talks with the Chief Election Commissioner over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

CM Banerjee said the voter list revision was taking place only in non-BJP states and the exercise was being carried out in haste without proper preparation and training.

“Why on the eve of the election? Because automatically, in February, this month, they (EC) will possibly announce the notification. So, is it possible to complete the SIR within two to three months without planning, without mapping, without proper training, and without proper infrastructure? Actually, you see, there are four election-bound states: Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam. They are conducting it in three states, only in the Opposition-ruled states—but not in Assam, because it is a double-engine state,” she said.

The CM also alleged that several names were deleted from the list and people were not given an opportunity to get themselves registered.

“Secondly, in the first phase, they deleted 58 lakh names. They have not given any opportunity to the people who are victims to defend themselves. They are misusing artificial intelligence without verifying the reality," she added.



TMC delegation leaves meeting with CEC midway

The TMC delegation on Monday left the meeting with the CEC midway, alleging that they were not given respect. Mamata Banerjee said CEC Gyanesh Kumar was a “liar” and “arrogant” person.

CM Mamata was accompanied by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and 13 family members of those allegedly affected by the SIR process. The delegation included five individuals whose names were allegedly struck off the voters’ list after being declared dead, five family members of people who ‘died’ after receiving SIR notices, and three families of Booth Level Officers who allegedly died under pressure.

"I am very sad. I have been involved in Delhi's politics for a very long time. I have served as a minister 4 times and as a Member of Parliament 7 times. I have never seen such an arrogant and dishonest Chief Election Commissioner. I told him that I respect your chair because no chair is permanent for anyone. One day you will have to go... Why is Bengal being targeted? Elections are a festival in democracy, but you have removed the names of 98 lakh people and not given them a chance to defend themselves,” she said after the meeting.