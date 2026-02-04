Two Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Udhampur Two unidentified terrorists were shot dead by security forces during an intense encounter in Udhampur's Majalta area. The operation remains active as personnel maintain a tight cordon and continue combing the area.

Udhampur:

An encounter between security forces and suspected terrorists occurred on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. According to initial reports, two Pakistani terrorists have been killed as forces tightened the cordon around the Majalta area. They have been identified as Jabbar and Mavi. Heavy firing was reported from the spot as the operation is still underway.

After receiving information about their location, security forces surrounded the entire area to block all escape routes. The terrorists were found hiding inside a cave which led to a prompt and intense exchange of fire. The forces deployed drone surveillance to pinpoint the exact location of the two militants. Once their position was confirmed, security personnel used a rocket launcher to eliminate the threat.

