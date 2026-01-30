Pakistani drones spotted flying in North Kashmir, Indian Army retaliates with warning fire Following the response from Indian Army, all the drones reportedly retreated back, and the firing was described as non effective. Notably, no loss of life or damage was reported in the incident.

Srinagar:

Pakistani drones once again have been spotted flying in the sky at Jodha Makan Beerandori of Keran sector in North Kashmir. Indian Army’s 06 Rashtriya Rifles said it observed the drones in the airspace and fired warning shots. Following the response, all the drones reportedly retreated back, and the firing was described as non effective. Notably, no loss of life or damage was reported in the incident. The situation remains under close watch, and surveillance has been further intensified in the area, the Army said.

Some Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites were spotted

As per defence sources, last night, some Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites were spotted over the Keran Sector. Armed forces is monitoring overall airspace, its a routine thing.

Earlier this month, Pakistani drones were spotted hovering along the Indo-Pak border in the twin districts of Poonch and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting security forces to activate their anti-unmanned aerial system to respond effectively.

Some drones were spotted along LoC earlier

The drones were seen hovering along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, according to sources. A drone was seen near posts along the LoC in Poonch, leading the forces to implement their anti-UAS measures.

Similarly, another drone was sighted along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector, sources added. Meanwhile, troops remain on high alert along the border with Pakistan. Army personnel opened fire to intercept multiple suspected Pakistani drones that had entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district.

