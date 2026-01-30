Sadhvi Prem Baisa's post-mortem fails to reveal cause of death, viscera sent for analysis | Details A medical board performed the autopsy at a govt hospital, yet the report failed to pinpoint the precise cause of death. Officials preserved the viscera and sent it for chemical testing to investigate potential poisoning or drug-related issues, with ACP Chhavi Sharma confirming active inquiries.

Jodhpur:

The mystery surrounding the sudden death of 25-year-old religious preacher Sadhvi Prem Baisa in Rajasthan deepened after post-mortem reports failed to determine the cause of death, prompting police to preserve her viscera for chemical examination.

Mysterious collapse after injection

Sadhvi Prem Baisa, a prominent storyteller and Sanatan Dharma advocate, collapsed at her Jodhpur ashram Wednesday evening following an injection from a private compounder called for her fever. Rushed to a private hospital around 6:00 pm by her father and another man, she was declared dead on arrival, with preliminary inquiries pointing to in-house medication as a possible factor.

Post-mortem findings and next steps

A medical board conducted the autopsy at a government hospital, but the report could not identify the exact cause of death. Authorities preserved the viscera and dispatched it for chemical analysis to rule out poisoning or adverse drug reactions, as ACP Chhavi Sharma confirmed ongoing probes into her final hours.

Father alleges conspiracy behind Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s death

Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s father has alleged a major conspiracy behind her death and raised serious questions over the role of the compounder who administered the injection. He said that after her death, the nails of her hands and feet had turned black, which deepened his suspicion. According to him, the family does not know why a “wrong injection” was given or what exactly was administered.

He also mentioned that at the very time her health deteriorated, Prem Baisa was in the process of seeking justice, which, he believes, makes the circumstances around her death even more questionable.

Cryptic Instagram post fuels suspicion

Hours after her death, an Instagram post from her account declared "Sanatan resides in my heart till my last breath," referencing an "agni pariksha" denied and faith in posthumous justice. Police are investigating account access and handlers, noting its timing raised red flags among devotees who gathered at the ashram demanding a thorough probe.

Family and devotees demand justice

Sadhvi's brother vowed to pursue justice through medical scrutiny, while enraged followers chanted slogans against her "suspicious death." The case echoes her prior complaint six months ago, where staff member Jogendra (alias Jogaram) was arrested for blackmailing her with a doctored video demanding Rs 20 lakh, highlighting potential motives amid her rising religious influence.