Anant Singh gets bail by Patna High Court in Dularchand Yadav murder case

Patna:

JDU MLA Anant Singh has been granted bail by the Patna High Court on Thursday, paving the way for his release after months in custody. Singh was lodged in Beur Jail in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case during last year's Bihar Assembly elections. As per the information, he is expected to be released from jail in the next 48 hours. The case dates back to October 2025, when Dularchand Yadav, a supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party, was shot dead during election campaigning in Mokama. Singh was named the prime accused and subsequently arrested. His bail petitions were earlier rejected by lower courts.

Dularchand Yadav murder case

On October 30, 2025, Dularchand Yadav was murdered in Basawan Chak under the limits of Ghoswari police station in Mokama. Yadav, a former RJD leader, was campaigning for the Jan Suraaj Party candidate when he was attacked. Singh was accused of orchestrating the killing and was arrested by the police on the night of November 1. He was produced before the court the next day and then sent to Beur Jail in Patna. After nearly four and a half months in custody, he has now been granted bail by the high court.

Won the election from jail

Despite being behind bars, Anant Singh contested the Mokama Assembly seat and emerged victorious. Singh's electoral victory in the October polls was decisive as he secured 91,416 votes, defeating RJD’s Veena Devi, who polled 63,210 votes. His winning margin of 28,206 votes underscored his strong influence in the constituency. Although his oath now formalises his role as an MLA, his active participation in legislative work remains dependent on the High Court’s decision on his bail plea.

Singh also appeared in the Bihar Assembly on March 16 to cast his vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, where he had stated that he would be out of jail soon. Following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, Singh announced that he would no longer contest elections. He said his elder son would be the candidate from Mokama in future polls.

ALSO READ: Anant Singh, JDU candidate from Bihar's Mokama, arrested over Dular Chand Yadav death case