Dhurandhar The Revenge: All about the actor who played 'Bade Sahab' in Ranveer Singh's film

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grabbed attention not just for its gripping storyline, but also for its powerful supporting characters. One such character that has everyone talking for months is Bade Sahab, whose identity remained a big suspense since the release of the first part.

However, with the release of Dhurandhar 2, audiences finally get answers to their speculations. Here's everything you need to know about the actor who has played this impactful role.

Who played Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2?

The character of Bade Sahab is based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and is brought to life by actor Danish Iqbal. For the unversed, Danish rose to fame with his portrayal of Dilshad Mirza in Maharani 2. He was also recently seen in Nana Patekar's film, Sankalp.

Danish Iqbal on the work front

On the work front, Danish Iqbal has featured in several films throughout his career. His notable works include A Mighty Heart, Dhurandhar 2, and Grand Festival. He also worked as a writer on the film Sadho.

In 2025, Danish appeared in films such as Haq, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, and Nana Patekar's Sankalp.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge sees strong ticket sales, resulting in a solid box-office performance

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already received a fantastic response from audiences and critics alike. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 103.54 crore as per early estimates, including Rs 43 crore from its paid previews held on March 18.

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