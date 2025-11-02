Anant Singh, JDU candidate from Bihar's Mokama, arrested over Dular Chand Yadav death case

Just days before the first phase of polling is held in Bihar, the police have arrested controversial former MLA Anant Singh in connection with the death of Jan Suraaj worker Dular Chand Yadav, said officials on Sunday. Singh, 58-year-old, is Janata Dal United's (JDU) candidate from Mokama, where polling would be held in the first phase on November 6.
