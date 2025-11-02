Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Anant Singh, JDU candidate from Bihar's Mokama, arrested over Dular Chand Yadav death case

Anant Singh, JDU candidate from Bihar's Mokama, arrested over Dular Chand Yadav death case

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Singh, 58-year-old, is Janata Dal United's (JDU) candidate from Mokama, where polling would be held in the first phase on November 6.

Anant Singh, JDU candidate from Bihar's Mokama, has been arrested over murder of Jan Suraaj leader Dular Chand Yadav.
Anant Singh, JDU candidate from Bihar's Mokama, has been arrested over murder of Jan Suraaj leader Dular Chand Yadav. Image Source : PTI File Image
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Mokama:

Just days before the first phase of polling is held in Bihar, the police have arrested controversial former MLA Anant Singh in connection with the death of Jan Suraaj worker Dular Chand Yadav, said officials on Sunday. Singh, 58-year-old, is Janata Dal United's (JDU) candidate from Mokama, where polling would be held in the first phase on November 6.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Mokama Violence Anant Singh Bihar Assembly Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\