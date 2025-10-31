Bihar: Jan Suraaj worker killed in Mokama; family alleges JDU leader Anant Singh's involvement Reacting to the incident, Anant Singh stated that his convoy came under attack during campaigning, resulting in damage to several vehicles. He added that he had already left the location when the incident occurred.

In a shocking incident ahead of the Bihar polls, Jan Suraaj party worker Dular Chand Yadav was killed in Mokama. According to reports, Yadav was first shot in the leg and later crushed under a car.

Yadav’s family has alleged the involvement of JDU candidate from Mokama seat, Anant Singh, in the attack.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Anant Singh refutes allegations

Reacting to the incident, Anant Singh stated that his convoy came under attack during campaigning, resulting in damage to several vehicles. He added that he had already left the location when the incident occurred.

“We were meeting people and asking them to vote for us. On the way, we saw several vehicles; they too were campaigning and started shouting ‘Murdabad’. I told my supporters not to respond, and we moved away. Some of my vehicles were behind us. Surajbhan was fully prepared for a clash and his people started attacking our vehicles... Dularchand was the first one to raise his hand. I moved ahead with about 30 vehicles behind me, and they attacked 10 of the vehicles at the rear. My supporters’ vehicles were vandalised,” Singh said.

JSP alleges killing was deliberate

Priyadarshi Piyush, JSP candidate from Mokama, said several party workers were injured in the incident and Dular Chand was brutally killed. He said 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired.

“Who gave them permission to carry private firearms? They broke the glass of our vehicles and started manhandling our workers. Around 15–20 individuals were involved in the altercation. During the incident, 3–4 rounds were fired. Yadav was shot in the leg and then deliberately run over by a car, resulting in his death. This is a clear case of murder. Several other people have also sustained injuries,” Piyush said.

