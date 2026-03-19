Assam Assembly Election: BJP releases first list of 88 candidates, fields Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari

Guwahati:

With just a few days left for the Assam Assembly elections, the BJP on Thursday released the first list of 88 candidates and fielded CM Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari. As peer the list from the BJP, Ranjeet Kumar Dass has been fielded from Bhowanipur-Sorbhog and Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur.

Jayanta Malla Baruah will contest from Nalbari, while, Chandra Mohan Patowary will fight from from Tihu. Biswajit Daimary has been fielded from Tamulpur and Ranoj Pegu fielded from Dhemaji. Bijoy Malakar will fight from Ram Krishna Nagar.

As per the list from the BJP, Bhupen Kumar Borah will fight from Bihpuria and Krishnendu Paul will contest from Patharkandi. Ashok Singhal has been fielded from Dhekiajuli. The BJP has also fielded six women candidates in the first list for Assam polls.

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