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How is Ishan Kishan's record as captain in T20 cricket? A look at numbers ahead of IPL 2026

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Ishan Kishan is set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Pat Cummins' absence in the first few matches. Kishan will be leading an IPL team for the first time in his career. Here's Kishan's record as captain in T20 cricket.

Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan Image Source : AP
Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) appointed Ishan Kishan as stand-in captain on Wednesday for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, their regular skipper Pat Cummins is set to miss the first few matches of the season, which has prompted the franchise to make the decision. Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain of the team during this period.

Coming back to Kishan, he will lead a team in the IPL for the first time in his career. He recently won the T20 World Cup and played a crucial role batting at the top of the order for India, scoring 317 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29 with three fifties. However, he is still untested as captain in a high-stake tournament like IPL. But he is not completely new to captaincy either.

Kishan has led his state team, Jharkhand, in the shortest format of the game and his captaincy was admirable during the team's title triumph earlier this year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 season. His team won 10 out of 11 matches in the tournament, including the final against Haryana, to lift the trophy. Overall, the southpaw has led a team in 29 T20 matches since 2019 and stunningly won 24 of them. 

Ishan Kishan's record as captain

Overall

Matches – 29 | Won - 24 | Loss - 5

In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26

Matches - 11 | Won - 10 | Loss - 1

Ishan Kishan's performance as batter and captain

Ishan Kishan has thrived when given the responsibility of captaincy. In 29 matches as the captain, the southpaw has scored 1078 runs at an average of 43.12 and four of his seven centuries in the shortest format have come while leading the side. Recently, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, he blasted 45-ball century which eventually paved his way into the Indian team just before the T20 World Cup.

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Cricket Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad Srh Ipl IPL 2026
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