Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in a solid, gripping crime thriller Mardaani 3 sees Rani Mukerji return as Shivani Shivaji Roy in a gritty crime thriller. The film tackles multiple dark themes with sensitivity and is anchored by strong performances, especially Mukerji and Mallika Prasad.

Movie Name: Mardaani 3

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Director: Abhiraj Minawala

Genre: Crime drama

There is a strange sense of assurance when you see Rani Mukerji’s name as the film’s lead actor. And why wouldn’t it be? Rani has spent 30 years shaping this perception through her choice of roles. That is why, in 2014, when Rani chose to step into the shoes of a police officer with the first Mardaani, we knew the audience was being given something different. Then came Part 2 in 2019, followed by Mardaani 3, which was released after seven years. Let’s try to decode whether Rani Mukerji’s latest film lived up to its hype.

Mardaani 3: The story

The daughter of a VIP person is abducted, along with their domestic helper’s girl. Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivanji Roy, after her massy entry while trying to save abducted women from being trafficked for drugs, is roped into the ‘saving the daughter’ case. During the investigation, she falls into a rabbit hole and discovers multiple crimes, all of which trace back to matriarch, Amma (Mallika Prasad).

Just when Shivani feels she is holding the start of the rope, she realises it runs much deeper, with more crimes buried deep within the earth, roots spreading. There is a breach of trust and power, harsh reality checks, and a depiction of certain issues that desperately need a voice - which forms the crux of the story.

Mardaani 3: The ups

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 picks up right from the first scene. There is not one dull moment. What starts as a clear case of kidnapping later touches on issues plaguing the country silently for years. The theme of the film changes swiftly, with the makers trying to incorporate several crime themes in 2 hours and 9 minutes.

The film blends sensitivity and pressing issues such as the beggar mafia, human experimentation, and cruelty towards women. Each of these themes intersect at several points, handled with the utmost caution. In fact, it would be hard to identify dull moments in the film.

Mardaani 3 also dared to showcase the flaws in the system, and how dutiful officers tackle ‘orders’ and go beyond their ways and the uniform to face and, more so, ‘deal’ with the truth. Apart from this, the makers threw in several twists and turns you probably didn’t see coming, enough to make you fidget in your seat.

Mardaani 3: Where the film faltered

For the longest time in Mardaani 3, National Award-winning actor Janki Bodiwala’s role in the film will feel insufficient and non-impactful. While her character arc is developed the way it was for a reason, we still feel her talent was underutilised in the film.

The second half of the film, at times, felt stretched and longer. The focus, this time, was on Shivani Shivaji Roy’s professional life and not on her personal life. Though Jisshu Sengupta, her reel husband, appears for a cameo. We wouldn’t have had a problem with a few lighter, non-tense moments here and there.

Mardaani 3: Performances

Rani Mukerji is the soul of Mardaani 3. She shoulders the film and makes the audience realise why she is, who she is. Shivani Shivaji Roy beats, punches, and kills as if it’s a cakewalk. This time, she is fully prepared for the scale of the crimes and the mind behind them. And Rani knows exactly what she brings to the table. She anchors the film with complete conviction, giving it her all and reminding you why this character continues to hold her ground. Every time she appears on the screen, there’s something she brings to the table for her fans - further cementing her position as one of the most bankable actors in the film industry.

Mallika Prasad, who plays the cruel Amma, deserves a special mention too. Rani Mukerji recently said that a film is never the work of one person - it’s teamwork - and Mallika’s performance as the villain proves that point. Her portrayal of the frightening, deeply unsettling matriarch sends shivers down your spine. She is ruthless and genuinely scary, the kind of woman mothers warn their children about. And when a villain makes you feel that kind of discomfort, you know the job has been done right.

Prajesh Kashyap’s performance as Ramanujan is highly impressive. You’ll have to watch the film to know more about him (without spoilers).

Mardaani 3: Direction and music

Abhiraj Minawala, as the film’s director, does a solid job. He understands the tone and emotional rhythm of the story, making Rani appear heroic when required and restrained when the moment demands it. There’s a clear sense of control in the way scenes unfold, never letting the drama tip into excess.

The pacing stays tight, and the tension is allowed to breathe instead of being forced. Action scenes are impactful without being showy, while quieter moments land with equal weight.

Music and sound design play a crucial role here. Nothing feels loud or unnecessary. The background score supports the narrative without overpowering it, keeping everything in balance and in sync with the film’s mood.

Mardaani 3: The final verdict

Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, is a hit, to say the least. The film has all the essential ingredients of a gripping crime thriller, one that keeps you hooked without reaching for your phone or feeling distracted.

If you’re wondering whether Mardaani 3 is worth watching in theatres, it gets a clear nod from us. Not just for Rani, but for being a film that is genuinely made well.

3.5 out of 5 stars for Mardaani 3.

Latest Entertainment News