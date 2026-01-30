TS TET answer key 2026 out at tgtet.aptonline.in; know how to raise objections TS TET answer key 2026: TS TET answer key 2026 download link is tgtet.aptonline.in. Know how to download TS TET answer key and raise objections.

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download TS TET answer key 2026 on the official website- tgtet.aptonline.in. TS TET was held from January 3 to 20, 2026.

The candidates can check and download TS TET answer key 2026 on the official website- tgtet.aptonline.in. To download TS TET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- tgtet.aptonline.in and click on TS TET answer key PDF link. TS TET answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS TET answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

TS TET answer key objection window will be closed on February 1, the candidates can raise objections on TS TET answer key on the official portal- tgtet.aptonline.in.

To raise objections on TS TET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- tgtet.aptonline.in and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection fee and click on submit. Save TS TET answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the challenges made on TS TET answer key 2026, TS TET final answer key and result will be released on the official portal- tgtet.aptonline.in.

For details on TS TET 2026, please visit the official website- tgtet.aptonline.in.