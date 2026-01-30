Carlos Alcaraz stuns Alexander Zverev, defeats him in stunning five-set clash to reach Australian Open final Carlos Alcaraz put forth a brilliant performance in the first semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open 2026. Taking on Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz dispatched of the German in straight sets and reached his first ever Australian Open final.

Melbourne:

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first-ever Australian Open final. The world number one looked untouchable throughout his semi-final bout against Germany’s Alexander Zverev. The two stars locked horns at the Rod Laver Arena on January 30, and while Zverev showed glimpses of class, it was Alcaraz who ultimately stayed on top.

The Spaniard registered a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 victory and has marched into the summit clash of the ongoing Australian Open. It is worth noting that the world number one faltered after winning two straight sets as Zverev won the third and fourth sets. However, Alcaraz came out on top in the fifth set and qualified for the final.

It is worth noting that Alcaraz will be taking on the winner of the second semi-final that will be played between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic on January 30. The stage looks to be setting up for yet another final between Sinner and Alcaraz, but Djokovic could prove to be a big stone to overturn here.

Alcaraz gave his take on match after the game

After the win, Carlos Alcaraz took centre stage and talked about his performance. He emphasised the importance of never giving up on the court and how that helped him register the victory.

“Believing. Believing all the time. I always say that you have to believe in yourself no matter what struggles you’re going through. You gotta still believe in yourself all the time. I was struggling in the middle of the third set. Physically it was one of the most demanding matches I’ve ever played in my short career. But I’ve been in these kind of matches before so I knew what I had to do. I had to put my heart into the match. I think I did it. I fought til the last ball. I knew I would have my chances. I was patient in the fifth set. Just extremely proud of my serve and the way I came back in the fifth set,” Alcaraz said on the court.

Also Read: