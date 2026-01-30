Quinton de Kock achieves major T20 milestone, propels South Africa to stellar win in 2nd WI T20I Veteran South Africa cricketer Quinton de Kock put forth an incredible performance in the second T20I of the ongoing series against the West Indies. Scoring a century, De Kock managed to achieve a major milestone as well.

Centurion:

South Africa and the West Indies continued their ongoing T20I series by taking on each other in the second T20I. The two sides locked horns at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on January 29. The game saw the Windies batting first and posting a total of 221 runs on the board. Chasing down the target, Proteas managed to do it in 17.3 overs, winning the game by seven wickets.

The entire game saw veteran wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock put in an incredible showing. Opening the innings, De Kock was batting under pressure after Aiden Markram was dismissed cheaply. However, the veteran batter put in a brilliant showing and scored 115 runs in just 49 deliveries, propelling his side to a win.

Scoring a brilliant century, De Kock went on to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket as well. He became the 11th player in history to achieve the milestone, and only the second player from South Africa to do so.

Ryan Rickelton and De Kock flattened the West Indies to register victory

Speaking of the game between South Africa and the West Indies. The Windies came into bat first and opened their innings with Brandon King scoring 49 runs in 30 deliveries. Furthermore, Shimron Hetmyer added 75 runs in 42 deliveries alongside Sherfane Rutherford, who went unbeaten on a score of 57 runs as the side posted a total of 221 runs in the first innings.

As for South Africa, Keshav Maharaj was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took one wicket each as well. Chasing down the target, the Proteas saw De Kock scoring 115 runs with Ryan Rickelton going unbeaten on a score of 77 runs as South Africa won the game by seven wickets.

