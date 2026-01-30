New Zealand add in-form pacer as travelling reserve ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury shake up With the T20 World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on February 7, NZC (New Zealand Cricket) took centre stage and announced the addition of pacer Ben Sears to their squad as a travelling reserve ahead of the tournament.

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament is slated to be held in India and Sri Lanka and will kick off on February 7. Ahead of the start of the competition, New Zealand Cricket took centre stage and announced that they would be adding pacer Ben Sears to their squad as a travelling reserve.

It is interesting to note that Sears was added as a reserve after Kyle Jamieson was promoted into the main squad after an injury forced Adam Milne out of the tournament.

Notably, Sears made his return from a hamstring injury in the Super Smash, where he took 15 wickets and put in a good performance. On the back of some good performance, it could prove to be a wise move for the Black Caps to have added Sears as a travelling reserve ahead of the World Cup.

It is worth noting that Sears will be joining the NZ squad in Mumbai ahead of the side’s warm-up match against the USA on February 5.

Rob Walter opened up on Sear’s addition to the squad

Furthermore, New Zealand coach Rob Walter took centre stage and talked about the addition of Ben Sears as a travelling reserve in the NZ squad ahead of the World Cup.

"Ben's worked hard to get himself back on the park and it's been great to see him back playing and performing well. He's had a full Super Smash campaign with the Firebirds where he was the competition's joint second-top wicket-taker from the round-robin stage with 15 wickets from his nine games,” Walter was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"It will be great to have Ben with us here in India and ready to make an impact at the World Cup should someone get injured,” he added.

