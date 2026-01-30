PT Usha's husband V Srinivasan dies at 67, PM Modi speaks to IOA President PT Usha husband dies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out directly to the bereaved PT Usha, President of the IOA, extending his heartfelt condolences over her husband's death.

Kozhikode:

Renowned athlete and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha suffered a profound personal loss as her husband, V Srinivasan, passed away early Friday morning (January 30) at the age of 67, prompting heartfelt condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tragic collapse at home

V Srinivasan collapsed unexpectedly at the family residence in the early hours of January 30. Family sources confirmed he was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be revived despite immediate medical efforts.

PM Modi's speaks to PT Usha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly called the grieving PT Usha, IOA President, to offer his deepest condolences on her husband's passing. Officials noted the PM's conversation provided solace during this difficult time.

Lifetime of support behind the legend

A former central government employee, Srinivasan stood unwaveringly by Usha's side through her legendary athletic career- from Olympic glory to her leadership in sports administration and entry into politics as Rajya Sabha MP. Widely admired as her rock and motivator, he enabled her trailblazing achievements. The couple leaves behind their son, Ujjwal.